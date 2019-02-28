Click&Go Seeks to Appoint Web Analyst

Click&Go is seeking to appoint a professional web analyst. The deadline for applications is Friday 15th March 2019.
The company requires “a passionate digital professional to drive continuous analysis of our online performance across multiple websites and improve performance and efficiency of our customer’s journey across all Click&Go’s digital channels”.
Primary Responsibilities
- Analysis and reporting across the conversion funnel including the cross device customer journey
- Continually deliver insights on conversion blockers and opportunities within the funnel
- Develop and help implement an ongoing testing and conversion optimisation programme to validate insights
- Work with the acquisition team to test and optimise digital campaigns
- Analyse the effectiveness of the marketing budget, with particular emphasis on performance in search (PPC and SEO) including Return on Investment (ROI) and Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) analysis across all spend categories
- Monitor and report on all factors, internal and external (including competitor activity) that influence website performance and conversion
Essential Skills and Experience
- 1-2 years’ experience in a related digital environment, with a focus on website funnel performance analysis
- Very good knowledge of Google Tag Manager, configuring the data layer and tagging
- Demonstrable experience of conversion and journey optimisation, with experience of UX, online analytics, digital acquisition, customer journeys and online routes to purchase
- An expert user of Google Analytics (certified) and proficient in Excel and SQL
- Knowledge of using Google Data Studio to configure dashboards
- Knowledge of using e-commerce personalisation platforms is desirable
- An understanding of all online marketing tools and channels
- An understanding of the online purchase journey
- Experience working with e-commerce websites
- An understanding of user experience design
- Experience of editing websites and using content management systems
- Experience of MVT and A/B testing
- A third-level qualification (or equivalent) in a relevant data field
Personal Attributes
- Travel experience would be a positive
- Highly numerate with a demonstrable data-driven approach to problem solving
- Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines
- Obsessive attention to detail
- Commercial aptitude
- Flexible
- Be a great team player
- Curious and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth
NB: This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may be required to perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.
