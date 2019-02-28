Click&Go Seeks to Appoint Web Analyst

Click&Go is seeking to appoint a professional web analyst. The deadline for applications is Friday 15th March 2019.

The company requires “a passionate digital professional to drive continuous analysis of our online performance across multiple websites and improve performance and efficiency of our customer’s journey across all Click&Go’s digital channels”.

Primary Responsibilities

Analysis and reporting across the conversion funnel including the cross device customer journey

Continually deliver insights on conversion blockers and opportunities within the funnel

Develop and help implement an ongoing testing and conversion optimisation programme to validate insights

Work with the acquisition team to test and optimise digital campaigns

Analyse the effectiveness of the marketing budget, with particular emphasis on performance in search (PPC and SEO) including Return on Investment (ROI) and Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) analysis across all spend categories

Monitor and report on all factors, internal and external (including competitor activity) that influence website performance and conversion

Essential Skills and Experience

1-2 years’ experience in a related digital environment, with a focus on website funnel performance analysis

Very good knowledge of Google Tag Manager, configuring the data layer and tagging

Demonstrable experience of conversion and journey optimisation, with experience of UX, online analytics, digital acquisition, customer journeys and online routes to purchase

An expert user of Google Analytics (certified) and proficient in Excel and SQL

Knowledge of using Google Data Studio to configure dashboards

Knowledge of using e-commerce personalisation platforms is desirable

An understanding of all online marketing tools and channels

An understanding of the online purchase journey

Experience working with e-commerce websites

An understanding of user experience design

Experience of editing websites and using content management systems

Experience of MVT and A/B testing

A third-level qualification (or equivalent) in a relevant data field

Personal Attributes

Travel experience would be a positive

Highly numerate with a demonstrable data-driven approach to problem solving

Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines

Obsessive attention to detail

Commercial aptitude

Flexible

Be a great team player

Curious and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth

NB: This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may be required to perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.