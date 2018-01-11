Click&Go Seeks Weekend or Part-Time Sales Executive

Dublin-based Click&Go is to appoint a weekend or part-time Sales Executive to convert offline enquiries into sales/bookings and to pro-actively generate additional offline sales/bookings. Applicants should send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com.
The role is responsible for sales across the full range of Click&Go holidays. The primary focus will be European sun holidays and city breaks but also selling worldwide and cruise holidays. This involves delivery of sales targets using all available sales tools.
Primary Responsibilities
- Ability to work in an exciting target driven sales environment as a part of a supportive team
- Achieve all targets and objectives through maximising all sales opportunities
- Pro-actively deal with inbound calls and convert to sales by selling the advantages of Click&Go as well as price matching where necessary to achieve sales
- Responsible for dealing with inbound sales opportunities via e-mail, live chat, Facebook, etc.
- Provide specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre and post booking
- Follow up on potential clients and outbound sales (but no cold calling)
- Up-sell to existing clients
- Utilise existing database and CRM for outbound calls from previous clients/past enquiries
- Run and analyse reports and issue daily, weekly and monthly sales stats
- Maintain a high level of competitor and market awareness and feed this back to the product team in terms of airlines, tour operators, online travel companies and properties. Highlight areas of ongoing continuous improvement for the company
- Conduct and record weekly price comparison checks of main competitors
- Review customer communications from Click&Go and update as required
- Be proficient in understanding the back office system and websites
- Actively participate in sales meetings and constructively contribute to business development
Skills Required
- Customer-centric
- Ability and desire to sell
- Excellent communication skills
- Positive, confident and determined approach
- Resilient and able to cope with rejection
- High degree of self-motivation and ambition
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Capability to flourish in a competitive environment
- Good level of numeracy
- Attention to detail
- Previous expereince is essential
Due to exceptional customer demand, any hour combination part-time or weekend can be worked.
The above job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business. As the company grows and evolves, the above criteria may change. As a result the company will endeavour to carry out performance reviews on an annual basis.
How to Apply
If you are interested in applying for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com. In your application, you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.
YouTube
RSS