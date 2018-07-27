Dublin-based Click&Go is seeking to appoint an Email Marketing Specialist. If you are interested in applying, send your up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com. In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.
Job Description
The Email Marketing Specialist is responsible for planning and executing email communications and successfully growing the email marketing channel. The Email Marketing Specialist will work within the marketing team to execute company and online content strategies. They will be responsible for conducting analysis, improving efficiency, and providing insight to management about the performance of the email marketing programme, as well as ensuring best practices. Further develop email marketing campaigns to increase customer engagement, optimise email communications, and support brand objectives.
Primary Responsibilities
- Managing and building e-mail marketing campaigns to ensure they are in line with business and commercial objectives
- Managing email related workflows and email service provider relationship
- Building and testing email marketing campaigns using a third-party email service provider
- Implement email campaigns from start to finish while keeping to strict distribution dates
- Design, test, and track email campaigns, and provide feedback to ensure all campaigns are in line with business and commercial objectives
- Ensuring that all emails are optimised for mobile, desktop and tablet platforms and rendering accurately in all email clients
- Report on key email metrics daily/weekly/monthly
- Working with the CRM Manager to manage the email content calendar
- Analysing and reporting the effectiveness of each email campaign
- Ensuring brand identity is maintained throughout email campaigns
- Understand how to segment and organise email lists
- Competitor email analysis
Qualifications
- 3+ years in email development and managing complex campaigns
- Experience in A/B and multivariate testing and analysis
- B2C email marketing experience
- Experience with email platforms such as Iterable and InfusionSoft or other platforms
- Highly experienced in Google Analytics
- Familiarity with HTML and SQL
- Proficient in email marketing best practices
- Ability to work with key stakeholders, balance priorities and in a fast paced environment
- Ability to work as team player with an innovative approach and analytical mindset
This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business. As the company grows and evolves, the above criteria may change. As a result the company will endeavour to carry out performance reviews on an annual basis.
