Click&Go to Appoint Email Marketing Specialist

Dublin-based Click&Go is seeking to appoint an Email Marketing Specialist. If you are interested in applying, send your up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com. In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.

Job Description

The Email Marketing Specialist is responsible for planning and executing email communications and successfully growing the email marketing channel. The Email Marketing Specialist will work within the marketing team to execute company and online content strategies. They will be responsible for conducting analysis, improving efficiency, and providing insight to management about the performance of the email marketing programme, as well as ensuring best practices. Further develop email marketing campaigns to increase customer engagement, optimise email communications, and support brand objectives.

Primary Responsibilities

Managing and building e-mail marketing campaigns to ensure they are in line with business and commercial objectives

Managing email related workflows and email service provider relationship

Building and testing email marketing campaigns using a third-party email service provider

Implement email campaigns from start to finish while keeping to strict distribution dates

Design, test, and track email campaigns, and provide feedback to ensure all campaigns are in line with business and commercial objectives

Ensuring that all emails are optimised for mobile, desktop and tablet platforms and rendering accurately in all email clients

Report on key email metrics daily/weekly/monthly

Working with the CRM Manager to manage the email content calendar

Analysing and reporting the effectiveness of each email campaign

Ensuring brand identity is maintained throughout email campaigns

Understand how to segment and organise email lists

Competitor email analysis

Qualifications

3+ years in email development and managing complex campaigns

Experience in A/B and multivariate testing and analysis

B2C email marketing experience

Experience with email platforms such as Iterable and InfusionSoft or other platforms

Highly experienced in Google Analytics

Familiarity with HTML and SQL

Proficient in email marketing best practices

Ability to work with key stakeholders, balance priorities and in a fast paced environment

Ability to work as team player with an innovative approach and analytical mindset

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business. As the company grows and evolves, the above criteria may change. As a result the company will endeavour to carry out performance reviews on an annual basis.