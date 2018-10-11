Click&Go to Appoint European Sales Executive

Dublin-based Click&Go is to appoint a European Sales Executive to convert offline enquiries into sales/bookings and to proactively generate additional offline sales/bookings. If you are interested in applying for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com. In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.

The role is responsible for sales across the full range of ClickandGo Holidays. The primary focus will be European sun holidays and city breaks but also selling worldwide and cruise holidays. This involves delivery of sales targets using all available sales tools.

Responsibilites

To meet and exceed your assigned individual and team targets

For dealing with inbound sales opportunities via phone, email and social media

For delivering a first-class customer experience to every customer

For providing specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre- and post-booking

For following up on potential clients and outbound sales (but no cold calling)

Upsell to existing clients

To deliver on the company’s brand guidelines: We are happy We are responsible We are human We are forward thinking



Requirements

Customer-centric approach – you take great pride in delivering an excellent customer experience

Passion to sell

Previous sales experience, preferably in a contact centre environment

Keen interest in travel or previous experience selling holidays

Consistent record in meeting targets and Key Performance Indicators

Experience in receiving weekly feedback on your performance

Great verbal and written communication skills with a superb telephone manner

Experience with Microsoft Office and excellent computer and keyboard skills

Great attitude and enjoy working as part of a team

Enviable organisational skills with accuracy and attention to detail

Benefits