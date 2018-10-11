News

Click&Go to Appoint European Sales Executive

Dublin-based Click&Go is to appoint a European Sales Executive to convert offline enquiries into sales/bookings and to proactively generate additional offline sales/bookings. If you are interested in applying for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com. In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.

The role is responsible for sales across the full range of ClickandGo Holidays. The primary focus will be European sun holidays and city breaks but also selling worldwide and cruise holidays. This involves delivery of sales targets using all available sales tools.

Responsibilites

  • To meet and exceed your assigned individual and team targets
  • For dealing with inbound sales opportunities via phone, email and social media
  • For delivering a first-class customer experience to every customer
  • For providing specialist advice to customers on destinations and properties, pre- and post-booking
  • For following up on potential clients and outbound sales (but no cold calling)
  • Upsell to existing clients
  • To deliver on the company’s brand guidelines:
    • We are happy
    • We are responsible
    • We are human
    • We are forward thinking

Requirements

  • Customer-centric approach – you take great pride in delivering an excellent customer experience
  • Passion to sell
  • Previous sales experience, preferably in a contact centre environment
  • Keen interest in travel or previous experience selling holidays
  • Consistent record in meeting targets and Key Performance Indicators
  • Experience in receiving weekly feedback on your performance
  • Great verbal and written communication skills with a superb telephone manner
  • Experience with Microsoft Office and excellent computer and keyboard skills
  • Great attitude and enjoy working as part of a team
  • Enviable organisational skills with accuracy and attention to detail

Benefits

  • Being part of rapidly expanding company with strong market growth
  • Uncapped commission payment
  • Monthly company awards
  • Frequent invitations to trade events
  • Occasional educational trips
  • City centre location
NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 42 years.

