Click&Go to Appoint Holiday Support Team Executive for Weekend Cover

Dublin-based Click&Go is seeking to appoint a Holiday Support Team Executive to provide weekend cover. To apply, send an up-to date-CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com by Friday 19th October 2018. Your application should demonstrate how your skills and experience match Click&Go’s requirements and include your availability and salary expectations.

The Holiday Support Team is the primary point of contact for clients before travel, and when they are on holidays. A high level of customer service and efficiency is required in order to provide an excellent customer experience. The role involves handling all queries on existing bookings and is very hands on, with both customers and suppliers.

Working Hours

This permanent position is to specifically include weekend cover. The minimum number of days is three working days per week (Saturday, Sunday plus Monday or Friday). The weekend working hours are as follows: Saturday 9.00am to 4.00pm, Sunday and Bank Holidays, midday to 4.00pm. Outside of weekends the normal working hours apply, 9.00am to 5.30pm. The exact days and working hours can be further discussed at interview stage.

Primary Responsibilities

Attend to clients’ queries over the phone and by email (on existing bookings)

Manage situations and plan responses to clients when there are last-minute changes to their holiday arrangements prior to travel

Liaise with suppliers abroad should clients require assistance while on holiday

Process last-minute cancellations of holiday bookings

Essential Knowledge, Skills and Experience

Previous work experience within the travel industry essential

Excellent organisational and administrative skills

Good written and verbal communications skills to deliver a friendly and professional service at all times

Confident and able to work under pressure in a calm manner

Attention to detail with strategic approach to decision making

Eager to improve overall operational efficiency and productivity within the team

Personal Attributes