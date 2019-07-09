News

Click&Go to Appoint Holiday Support Team Executive, Including Weekend Cover

Click&Go to Appoint Holiday Support Team Executive, Including Weekend Cover

Click&Go is to appoint a full-time, permanent Holiday Support Team Executive, the position to include weekend cover. To apply, send an up-to-date CV and cover email through the Jobbio Platform https://jobbio.com/click-go. Your application should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the requirements of Click&Go – and include your availability and salary expectations.

The options available are:

  • 5 days to include at least one weekend day cover (Tuesday to Saturday or Sunday to Thursday)
  • 5 days of a rotating roster to include two weekends of cover a month (one weekend on, one weekend off)
  • 3 days per week to include Saturday and Sunday plus Monday or Friday.

The weekend working hours are: Saturday 9am to 4pm; Sunday and Bank Holidays, 12 noon to 4pm. Outside of weekends the normal working hours apply, 9am to 5.30pm. The exact days and working hours can be further discussed at interview stage.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Attend to clients’ queries over the phone and by email (on existing bookings)
  • Manage situations and plan responses to clients when there are last-minute changes to their holiday arrangements prior to travel
  • Liaise with suppliers abroad should clients require assistance while on holiday
  • Process last-minute cancellations of holiday bookings

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Previous work experience within the travel industry is beneficial
  • Excellent organisational and administrative skills
  • Good written and verbal communications skills to deliver a friendly and professional service at all times
  • Confident and able to work under pressure in a calm manner
  • Attention to detail with strategic approach to decision making
  • Eager to improve overall operational efficiency and productivity within the team

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Polite with a positive attitude towards work and seeking a challenge
  • Professional with strong commercial awareness
  • Self-motivated and confident to work under pressure
  • Great attention to detail
  • Ability to prioritise your own workload
  • Enthusiastic and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth plans
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Hosts Agents at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf

Michael FloodJuly 9, 2019
Read More
New flights to Madrid from Cork Airport

Madrid Shows Sharpest Drop in Hotel Prices This Month

Michael FloodJuly 9, 2019
Read More

Emirates is Recruiting Cabin Crew in Ireland

Michael FloodJuly 8, 2019
Read More

Las Vegas CVA Hosts and Updates the Trade in Dublin

Ian BloomfieldJuly 8, 2019
Read More

Massachusetts Prepares to Celebrate Plymouth 400 in 2020

Neil SteedmanJuly 8, 2019
Read More

Etihad Seeks Account Manager in Corporate Sales

Neil SteedmanJuly 6, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus and Scoop Link Up for Independence Day

Neil SteedmanJuly 4, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 4th July 2019

Neil SteedmanJuly 4, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean Cruises Orders Third Icon-class Ship

Neil SteedmanJuly 4, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland