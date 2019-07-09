Click&Go to Appoint Holiday Support Team Executive, Including Weekend Cover

Click&Go is to appoint a full-time, permanent Holiday Support Team Executive, the position to include weekend cover. To apply, send an up-to-date CV and cover email through the Jobbio Platform https://jobbio.com/click-go. Your application should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the requirements of Click&Go – and include your availability and salary expectations.

The options available are:

5 days to include at least one weekend day cover (Tuesday to Saturday or Sunday to Thursday)

5 days of a rotating roster to include two weekends of cover a month (one weekend on, one weekend off)

3 days per week to include Saturday and Sunday plus Monday or Friday.

The weekend working hours are: Saturday 9am to 4pm; Sunday and Bank Holidays, 12 noon to 4pm. Outside of weekends the normal working hours apply, 9am to 5.30pm. The exact days and working hours can be further discussed at interview stage.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Attend to clients’ queries over the phone and by email (on existing bookings)

Manage situations and plan responses to clients when there are last-minute changes to their holiday arrangements prior to travel

Liaise with suppliers abroad should clients require assistance while on holiday

Process last-minute cancellations of holiday bookings

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Previous work experience within the travel industry is beneficial

Excellent organisational and administrative skills

Good written and verbal communications skills to deliver a friendly and professional service at all times

Confident and able to work under pressure in a calm manner

Attention to detail with strategic approach to decision making

Eager to improve overall operational efficiency and productivity within the team

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES