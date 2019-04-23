Click&Go to Appoint Product Administrator

Click&Go is to appoint a Product Administrator to support the Product Development Manager – Cruise, USA & Worldwide. To apply for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to: jobs@clickandgo.com . In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go and include your availability and salary expectations.

The role will involve the following:

Primary Responsibilities

Maintain up-to-date and accurate pricing for all product through the collation of rates and special offers.

Ensuring website is updated with offers for assigned areas.

Ongoing product reviews by destination to ensure the company has the correct product mix for its customers.

Decision making on product selection for new and existing destinations. This function requires good data analysis, competitor and market reviews.

Liaising with suppliers and overseas partners to meet all of the above responsibilities.

Ensuring the sales and marketing team are updated with current offers from suppliers.

Essential Knowledge, Skills and Experience

Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy office environment

Aptitude for analysing data and competent working with numbers – a high level of numeracy and accuracy are key to this role

Excellent organisational and analytical skills

Previous experience in the travel industry is an advantage but not essential

Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word is a must

An enthusiastic team player who learns fast

Personal Attributes

Highly numerate with a demonstrable data driven approach to problem solving

Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines

Obsessive attention to detail

Professional and commercially aware

Flexible

Able to work as part of a team as well as on own

Curious and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth

An interest in the travel industry

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may be required to perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.