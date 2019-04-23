Click&Go to Appoint Product Administrator

Click&Go is to appoint a Product Administrator to support the Product Development Manager – Cruise, USA & Worldwide. To apply for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to: jobs@clickandgo.com . In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go and include your availability and salary expectations.
The role will involve the following:
Primary Responsibilities
- Maintain up-to-date and accurate pricing for all product through the collation of rates and special offers.
- Ensuring website is updated with offers for assigned areas.
- Ongoing product reviews by destination to ensure the company has the correct product mix for its customers.
- Decision making on product selection for new and existing destinations. This function requires good data analysis, competitor and market reviews.
- Liaising with suppliers and overseas partners to meet all of the above responsibilities.
- Ensuring the sales and marketing team are updated with current offers from suppliers.
Essential Knowledge, Skills and Experience
- Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy office environment
- Aptitude for analysing data and competent working with numbers – a high level of numeracy and accuracy are key to this role
- Excellent organisational and analytical skills
- Previous experience in the travel industry is an advantage but not essential
- Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word is a must
- An enthusiastic team player who learns fast
Personal Attributes
- Highly numerate with a demonstrable data driven approach to problem solving
- Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines
- Obsessive attention to detail
- Professional and commercially aware
- Flexible
- Able to work as part of a team as well as on own
- Curious and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth
- An interest in the travel industry
This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may be required to perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.
