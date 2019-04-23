News

Click&Go to Appoint Product Administrator

Click&Go is to appoint a Product Administrator to support the Product Development Manager – Cruise, USA & Worldwide. To apply for this position, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to: jobs@clickandgo.com . In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go and include your availability and salary expectations.

The role will involve the following:

Primary Responsibilities

  • Maintain up-to-date and accurate pricing for all product through the collation of rates and special offers.
  • Ensuring website is updated with offers for assigned areas.
  • Ongoing product reviews by destination to ensure the company has the correct product mix for its customers.
  • Decision making on product selection for new and existing destinations. This function requires good data analysis, competitor and market reviews.
  • Liaising with suppliers and overseas partners to meet all of the above responsibilities.
  • Ensuring the sales and marketing team are updated with current offers from suppliers.

Essential Knowledge, Skills and Experience

  • Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy office environment
  • Aptitude for analysing data and competent working with numbers – a high level of numeracy and accuracy are key to this role
  • Excellent organisational and analytical skills
  • Previous experience in the travel industry is an advantage but not essential
  • Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word is a must
  • An enthusiastic team player who learns fast

Personal Attributes

  • Highly numerate with a demonstrable data driven approach to problem solving
  • Self-motivated and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines
  • Obsessive attention to detail
  • Professional and commercially aware
  • Flexible
  • Able to work as part of a team as well as on own
  • Curious and willing to develop new skills to help maintain Click&Go’s ambitious growth
  • An interest in the travel industry

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Employees may be required to perform other related duties as required by the ongoing needs of the business.

