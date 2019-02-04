Click&Go Travel Barometer 2018 Tracks Destination and Price Changes

Click&Go has created a Travel Barometer to analyse changes in travel trends from January to December 2018. Focusing on trends in sun and city destinations, prices year-on-year, and star accommodation ratings, the Travel Barometer indicates increased bookings across the board, citing growth of 8% in sun holidays, 7% in city breaks, and 6% in cruise holidays.

City destinations that saw the biggest jump in bookings were Disneyland Paris (66%), Krakow (31%), Berlin (23%), and London (18%), while bookings to sun destinations Malta (24%) and Tenerife (21%) also increased by more than 20%. Traditional favourites, Salou and Majorca, saw a decrease in 2018 bookings of 32% and 29% respectively.

Year-on-year prices were examined, reporting the highest increase in price of €101 per person in bookings to sun destination Kusadasi, while holidays to Tenerife reduced by €5 per person. City break favourite Berlin reduced by €5 per person in 2018 also, but trips to Budapest increased by €24 per person.

Paul Hackett, Chief Executive, Click&Go, said: “The introduction of Click&Go’s Travel Barometer allows us to empirically track trends in destinations and prices, among other statistics, to better understand where the best value can be found and what regions are growing in popularity. It’s interesting to see that within Spain, which is Ireland’s favourite sun holiday destination, both Majorca and Salou have experienced significant reductions in bookings over the past 12 months, but a similar favourite, Tenerife, saw a drop in price per person and a 21% rise in bookings. This points to just how responsive holiday destinations are to price.”

Top 10 Sun Destinations

Sun holiday sales have seen an overall increase of 8%

Lanzarote and Algarve holidays decreased marginally YoY, -3% and -1% respectively

The Algarve and Lanzarote remain our top selling sun destinations, with a combined mix of 48% of all sun holidays booked in 2018 from Ireland

The biggest growth for sun destinations were:

– Malta increased by 24%

– Tenerife increased by 21%

The biggest decrease for sun destinations were:

– Salou decreased by 32%

– Majorca decreased by 29%

Top 10 Sun Destinations – Price Comparison YoY

Overall a significant increase of €52 per person for sun holidays in 2018

In 2018, most sun destinations were more expensive than the previous year:

– Kusadasi by €101pp

– Costa del Sol by €69pp

– Lanzarote by €68pp

– Gran Canaria by €62pp

– The Algarve by €55pp

Salou and Tenerife showed little price difference year-on-year

Top 10 City Break Destinations

City break holidays saw an overall increase of 7%

The biggest growth for city breaks were:

– Paris Disneyland increased by 66%

– Krakow increased by 31%

– Berlin increased by 23%

– London increased by 18%

Top 10 City Break Destinations – Price Comparison YoY

Overall, city breaks prices, were flat YoY

In 2018, the city break destinations more expensive than the previous year were:

– Budapest by €24pp

– Disneyland Paris by €19

– Amsterdam by €18

– Prague by €13