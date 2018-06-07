Cliffs of Moher Trickiest Landmark to Photograph in Europe

A survey of over 1,000 people across Europe found Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher as the most challenging landmark to photograph. The research, conducted by Huawei for the launch of the Huawei P20 Pro, the world’s first triple lens camera on a smartphone, also found that Irish holidaymakers take over 110 photos on average while away for one week and that over two-thirds (70%) of all images taken on holiday end up being unused.

The research also revealed that overcrowding (26%), being unable to get up close (21%), and struggling to get the right angle or lighting (16%), were listed as the top reasons why Irish people fail to get Insta-worthy images of Europe’s most loved landmarks.

TOP TEN TRICKIEST LANDMARKS TO PHOTOGRAPH IN IRELAND (ACCORDING TO IRISH PEOPLE) • Cliffs of Moher • Ring of Kerry • Blarney Castle and Stone • Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland • Grafton Street, Dublin • Trinity College, Dublin • Killarney National Park • St Stephen’s Green, Dublin • Rock of Cashel • Powerscourt House and Gardens, Co Wicklow

With Irish tourists spending a collective two million hours just to queue, view and photograph landmarks, nearly half (46%) are becoming increasingly frustrated trying to capture the picture-perfect holiday shot. The younger generation in Ireland are the most anxious age group when it comes to capturing that perfect photo, with 67% of 18-24 year olds becoming stressed and almost one in 10 (9%) taking up to 400 photos on average during their getaway.

TOP TEN TRICKIEST LANDMARKS TO PHOTOGRAPH ACROSS EUROPE (ACCORDING TO EUROPEANS) • Cliffs of Moher, Ireland • Matterhorn, Switzerland • Sagrada Familia, Barcelona • Eiffel Tower, Paris • Buckingham Palace, London • Louvre, Paris • Colosseum, Rome • St Peter’s Basilica, Rome • Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy • Big Ben, London

Overcrowding on the Rise

In line with the ever-rising popularity of European city breaks, famous tourist spots are taking on heavy congestion, with 82% of Irish tourists feeling that popular landmarks are now too overcrowded.

This problem point is replicated across all countries polled, with the same number of respondents across Europe considering many must-see sights to be getting too crowded. The situation only looks to worsen, with visitor numbers growing annually. France, the most visited country in the world, drew in 82 million tourist arrivals in 2016, Spain received 76 million and Italy received 53 million.

Time Poor Tourists

The research also unveiled the top 10 most frustrating tourist hot spots to photograph across 10 countries, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy. Respondents across Europe voted the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland the trickiest to photograph landmark (18%), followed by the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps (12%), with Gaudí masterpiece Sagrada Familia in Barcelona coming in third (8%).

When it comes to photographing local landmarks, a look across the nation reveals that over one in three people in Ireland are most exasperated by the Cliffs of Moher (37%), followed by the Ring of Kerry (17%), and Blarney Castle and Stone (9%).