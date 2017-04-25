Clodagh is Departing from Visit USA Committee

The Visit USA Committee will see the departure of Clodagh Oxley from the role as Executive Director from 12th May 2017.

Dee Burdock said: “We are sorry to lose Clodagh as she has been the face of the Visit USA Committee and has been instrumental in its growth over the past five years. She has forged great relationships and worked extremely well with all our members, who hold her in such high regard. Clodagh is returning to a full-time position and moving on to the next stage of her career.

“Personally I would like to say a heartfelt thanks to Clodagh who has worked so hard and with such passion in her role at the VUSA committee and, along with our members, I would like to wish her every success in her future career.”