‘Cloud SIM’ Offers Travel Agents a Holiday Add-on for International Calls

Following the launch of the new app ‘Cloud SIM’, which allows users to link up to five telephone numbers to their single smartphone, Cloud SIM developers are discussing possibilities with travel agents, proposing that agents promote the app when selling holiday packages as an ideal travel add-on.

‘Cloud SIM’ is a mobile network integrated into an app that is suitable for Android and iOS devices. The app allows users to have up to four additional numbers linked to a single mobile phone, making managing several numbers quick and easy, with international and business calls cheaper. Each number comes with free voicemail, which can be switched on and off instantly.

With the app, users are able to make and receive calls and messages on flights, alleviating the frustration of not being able to use a phone during a long-haul journey. Additionally, with the Cloud SIM app, users can transform their iPad or tablet to allow them to make and receive calls.

The app uses VoIP calling technology, but also has a local access option when no wi-fi or mobile data allowance is available. This allows calls to be placed through a local number, without using data. Cloud SIM is also giving a one-month free number for new customers. Cloud SIM also has an in-flight feature allowing the user to make and receive calls while cruising at 35,000 feet through in-flight wi-fi, provided by airlines such as Emirates.

The Cloud SIM solutions could prove invaluable for people who have no choice but to take their business calls on holiday, and with up to five useable numbers on one device, business calls can still be taken without having to take an extra phone on holiday.

Despite whether mid-air or abroad, Cloud SIM users can benefit from competitive calling rates to mobiles and landlines. This saves travellers the hassle of arranging roaming packages prior to their holiday or the headache of a sky-high phone bill when they return.