Club Travel/Budget Travel Launches New Budget Travel USA Brand

The latest addition to TheTravelDirectory.ie is the new Budget Travel USA brand from Club Travel/Budget Travel. Travel agents, tour operators and travel industry suppliers can ‘Add A Listing’ on the directory website’s home page then ‘Claim’ their listing once it is published.

The new Budget Travel USA brand focuses on package holidays from Ireland to the USA and has its own website at www.usa.budgettravel.ie that offers nine US destinations – Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Diego, and San Francisco – as well as multi-city holidays.

To claim a listing, and thus be able to amend or update it online, a company simply has to access the listing on www.TheTravelDirectory.ie, click on ‘Claim It Now” and complete the registration details. The username must use ONLY lower case characters a-z and 0-9 and MUST NOT include a space or punctuation marks.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

