Coach Arrives at The Loop, T2, Dublin Airport

American luxury brand Coach has arrived at The Loop, Terminal 2, Dublin Airport. The new store, located beyond security screening in Terminal 2, stocks a selection of high-quality leather goods and accessories ranging from small clutch purses to large bags.

“Coach is a fantastic addition to the retail offering in Terminal 2 and I have no doubt it will be popular with passengers,” said Martin Carpenter, Head of Retail, Dublin Airport. “We pride ourselves on providing quality, exciting and vibrant brands to enhance the shopping experience for leisure and business passengers and this new Coach outlet is a fantastic store. Coach bags are designed to cater to all needs and the new store in Terminal 2 has a range of quality bags and accessories for every occasion.”

Dublin Airport’s retail area The Loop at Terminal 2 is currently undergoing a major revamp as part of a multi-phased redevelopment of more than 2,000 sq m of retail space. The opening of the new Coach store is another important milestone of the project, which is the first major investment in the retail offering at Terminal 2 since it opened in 2010.