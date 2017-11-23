News

Cobalt Air Announces Year-Round Flights from Dublin to Cyprus

Cobalt Air, winners of the Global Airline Start-Up of the Year Award 2017 from CAPA, The Centre for Aviation, has announced year-round flights from Ireland, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, direct from Dublin to Larnaca. Prices start from €350 return including taxes and checked-in baggage.

HE Costas A Papademas Ambassador of The republic of Cyprus to Ireland.

HE Costas Papademas, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Ireland

Already this year’s flights, which started in March 2017, have seen over 2,000 seats every month between Ireland and Cyprus.

Ireland has always had a love of this Mediterranean Island, the third biggest in the Mediterranean, and tourism officials in Cyprus, as well as Cobalt Air, believe that, with the introduction of year-round flights, Ireland will become an important market again in Cyprus. Cyprus tourism is performing well, with nearly 3.5 million tourists for 2017, an increase of 14.6% on 2016.

With over 10,000 years of culture, Cyprus has a lot to offer Irish visitors. From that very ancient culture and with culture trails all over the island, such as its Antiquities and UNESCO Churches Routes, Cyprus is a history lover’s dream. But of course now it is much more than that. With excellent resorts such as Ayia Napa, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos (this year’s European City of Culture), as well as a growing offering of sporting facilities, Cyprus is one to watch. With its great choice of hotels with sporting facilities, Cyprus has become one of THE destinations for sports training at a professional level, as well as at amateur level, combined with its dry climate and year-round season.

There is also golf, cycling, walking, and diving, and even some skiing in winter in the Troodos Mountains. Cyprus is also popular as a wedding destination.

Cobalt Air ticketing is handled in Ireland by APG Ireland: contact Paul Nolan at 01 804 5100, M: 087 224 5424.

