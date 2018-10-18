Cobalt Air Cancels All Flights Due to “Indefinite Suspension” of Operations

Cyprus-based low-cost carrier Cobalt Air has cancelled all flights and “indefinitely suspended” operations. Cypriot transport minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou has said that alternative arrangements would be made.

Cobalt Air began operations in 2016 following the collapse of Cyprus Airways and this summer was operating two flights a week from Dublin to Larnaca, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In a statement posted on its website, the airline says: “Cobalt regrets to announce that it will be cancelling all flights as of 23.50pm on October 17, 2018 due to indefinite suspension of Cobalt’s operations. As a result, future flights or services provided by Cobalt will be cancelled and will no longer operate.

“Passengers who have un-flown tickets are instructed not to go to Larnaca Airport or any departure airport tomorrow, 18 October 2018 as no Cobalt flights will operate and no Cobalt staff will be present.

“For refunds, please contact your credit card provider or travel agent.

“We sincerely apologise once again and would like to thank our very loyal customers for their support over the last two years of Cobalt operations.”