Cobalt Blue to go year round to Cyprus from Dublin

Cobalt Air, the Cyprus airline, has  announced flights from Dublin as part of its Winter schedule (2017), and will now fly to Ireland year round from Larnaca, Cyprus.

Cobalt Air continues to connect Cyprus via Larnaca and Paphos airports to major business and leisure centres on high frequency, value fare services including Athens (daily) and London (daily via Stansted & Gatwick), making Cobalt Air the ideal choice for business and leisure customers.

Cobalt flies from Dublin to Larnaca, Cyprus: Wednesday and Saturday

In Larnaca, Cobalt Air’s Spokesperson said:

“We are pleased to launch Dublin for Winter 2017 continuing our commitment to the Irish market which has flocked to Cyprus in record number this Summer.

Irish visitors can look forward to a wider range of onward connections from Larnaca, including Tel Aviv so there’s never been a better time to book a flight on Cobalt Air.”

 

 

