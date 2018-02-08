News

Coco Collection Appoints Greg Evans Consultancy for UK & Ireland

Coco Collection Appoints Greg Evans Consultancy for UK & Ireland

The Greg Evans Consultancy has been appointed as the UK & Ireland sales and marketing representative for Coco Collection Hotels and Resorts, Maldives, effective from 1st March 2018. Andrew Morgan, Unique Representation, will work as a consultant for GEC, working with Greg Evans and Julie Greenhill.

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Maldives

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Maldives

Coco Collection’s portfolio comprises three exclusive resorts in the Maldives: Coco Bodu Hithi, a 5-star boutique luxury retreat (top photo); Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, an eco-oriented resort situated within a UNESCO biosphere reserve; and Coco Privé Private Island, one of the world’s most exclusive islands, where guests are given a completely individual experience, tailored to the finest detail.

Coco Privé Private Island, Maldives

Coco Privé Private Island, Maldives

Since its launch in 2005, Coco Collection has crafted 5-star destinations of different character and won awards for doing so with passionate flair. As part of the pioneering Sunland Hotels group, Coco Collection benefits from over 30 years’ hospitality expertise. Sunland’s heritage of pushing boundaries and creatively evolving sets high standards, pushes creativity and enriches guests’ experience.

“I am delighted to be joining forces with GEC, and specifically Andrew Morgan, said Andrew Ashmore, Group Head of Sales and Marketing, Coco Collection. “His name has an established reach, and I am convinced that this is the start of a relationship that will expand our presence in the market.”

For further information on the Coco Collection, visit www.cococollection.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Qatar Visa Waivers

Discover Qatar and Qatar Tourism Authority Enhance City and Desert Tours

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Istanbul Transit Passengers Up 21% for 1Q2018

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Qatar Airways eNews Story 5

Qatar Airways Now Flies to Penang

Michael FloodFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
George Best Belfast city Airport

Belfast City Airport Announces £15m Infrastructure Investment

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Barrhead Travel, Belfast

US Travel Leaders Group to Acquire Glasgow-based Barrhead Travel Group

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
SuperBreak Seville from Derry

Earn One4all Vouchers with SuperBreak

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
WTM London 2017

WTM London Renews Corporate Partnership Deal with UKinbound

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Silversea Ballet Voyages Featured

Ballet and Opera Set Sail with Silversea in 2018 and 2019

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
ITB Messe Berlin

Growth and Change: The Shifting Luxury Travel Market – ITB Berlin

Michael FloodFebruary 8, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland