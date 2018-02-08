Coco Collection Appoints Greg Evans Consultancy for UK & Ireland

The Greg Evans Consultancy has been appointed as the UK & Ireland sales and marketing representative for Coco Collection Hotels and Resorts, Maldives, effective from 1st March 2018. Andrew Morgan, Unique Representation, will work as a consultant for GEC, working with Greg Evans and Julie Greenhill.

Coco Collection’s portfolio comprises three exclusive resorts in the Maldives: Coco Bodu Hithi, a 5-star boutique luxury retreat (top photo); Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, an eco-oriented resort situated within a UNESCO biosphere reserve; and Coco Privé Private Island, one of the world’s most exclusive islands, where guests are given a completely individual experience, tailored to the finest detail.

Since its launch in 2005, Coco Collection has crafted 5-star destinations of different character and won awards for doing so with passionate flair. As part of the pioneering Sunland Hotels group, Coco Collection benefits from over 30 years’ hospitality expertise. Sunland’s heritage of pushing boundaries and creatively evolving sets high standards, pushes creativity and enriches guests’ experience.

“I am delighted to be joining forces with GEC, and specifically Andrew Morgan, said Andrew Ashmore, Group Head of Sales and Marketing, Coco Collection. “His name has an established reach, and I am convinced that this is the start of a relationship that will expand our presence in the market.”

For further information on the Coco Collection, visit www.cococollection.com