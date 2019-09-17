Coco Collection and Qatar Airways Promote in Dublin

Coco Palm and Coco Bodu Hithi, luxury products from the Maldives, joined with Qatar Airways to host the trade to a barbecue in House on Dublin’s Leeson Street.

The Coco Bodu Hithi is located on the island of Bodu Hithi in the North Male atoll, just 40 minutes by speed boat from Male International Airport, while nestled in the lush negation of the eastern shores of Coco Dhuni Kolhu are 27 deluxe villas offering the ultimate in exclusivity.

The Qatar duo of Jason Kearns and Patrick McKinney were joined by Andrew Ashmore, Coco Collection, and Andrew Morgan, Unique Travel Representation. There was a prize draw for agents and the main prize winner was Cassandra Petard, Club Travel, who won a seven-night stay in the Maldives and return flights with Qatar Airways.

Other prize winners were Orlagh Hogan, Hayes & Jarvis, and Eoghan Campion, Trailfinders, who both won accommodation in the Maldives with Coco Collection.

Lorraine Cunningham, Lorraine Cunningham Travel, was in celebratory mood having just won a major golf competition for Castle Golf Club in Rathfarnham.