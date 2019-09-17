News

Coco Collection and Qatar Airways Promote in Dublin

Coco Collection and Qatar Airways Promote in Dublin

Coco Palm and Coco Bodu Hithi, luxury products from the Maldives, joined with Qatar Airways to host the trade to a barbecue in House on Dublin’s Leeson Street.

The Cassidy Travel team of Janis Coulter, Brenda Ryan and Charley Griffin

The Coco Bodu Hithi is located on the island of Bodu Hithi in the North Male atoll, just 40 minutes by speed boat from Male International Airport, while nestled in the lush negation of the eastern shores of Coco Dhuni Kolhu are 27 deluxe villas offering the ultimate in exclusivity.

David Condon, WTC, and Dave O’Hagan, Donabate Travel

The Qatar duo  of Jason Kearns and Patrick McKinney were joined by Andrew Ashmore, Coco Collection, and Andrew Morgan, Unique Travel Representation. There was a prize draw for agents and the main prize winner was Cassandra Petard, Club Travel, who won a seven-night stay in the Maldives and return flights with Qatar Airways.

Other prize winners were Orlagh Hogan, Hayes & Jarvis, and Eoghan Campion, Trailfinders, who both won accommodation in the Maldives with Coco Collection.

Elaine Thompson, Qatar Airways, and Lorraine Cunningham, LC Travel

Lorraine Cunningham, Lorraine Cunningham Travel, was in celebratory mood having just won a major golf competition for Castle Golf Club in Rathfarnham.

Classic ladies: Ciara Kilpatrick, Khatia Tchamashvila, and Fiona Dobbyn

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Mary McKenna: Fundraising Cyclist and Soccer Sponsor

Neil SteedmanSeptember 17, 2019
Read More

Win Two Tickets to Lisbon with TAP Air Portugal

Michael FloodSeptember 17, 2019
Read More

Which Airline Has the Best Premium Economy Class?

Neil SteedmanSeptember 17, 2019
Read More

No Change for UK Passport Holders at Dublin Airport Immigration If UK Leaves EU Without a Deal

Neil SteedmanSeptember 17, 2019
Read More

Emirates Skywards Celebrates Reaching 25 Million Members

Michael FloodSeptember 17, 2019
Read More

Norwegian Air International Drops More Flights from Ireland

Michael FloodSeptember 17, 2019
Read More

Etihad Refreshes Website with Faster Loading Pages

Neil SteedmanSeptember 17, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 12th September 2019

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2019
Read More

Cathay Pacific to Suspend Flights from Dublin from November

Michael FloodSeptember 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland