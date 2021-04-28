Collapse of Joe Walsh Tours Sparks Fears More Travel Firms Could Go Under

More travel agents could follow Joe Walsh Tours out of business if the Government does not continue Covid supports into next year, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has warned.
Read the story here.
More travel agents could follow Joe Walsh Tours out of business if the Government does not continue Covid supports into next year, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has warned.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS