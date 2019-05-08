Come Dancing with Kimberly Wyatt on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer

This summer, Kimberly Wyatt has joined forces with Royal Caribbean International to host a series of her exclusive ‘Bring Your Heels’ dance classes onboard Explorer of the Seas during the 21 July, 4 August and 18 August sailings from Southampton.

Kimberly is best known for being a judge on ‘Got to Dance’, a ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ winner, and high-kicking Pussycat Doll. Her complimentary onboard classes have been designed with a family audience in mind and are ideal for all ages and abilities, allowing guests onboard to find their dancing feet and keep active while on holiday.

The classes are also aimed at helping people release their inhibitions. Recent research commissioned by Royal Caribbean found that one in five adults claim to never dance at all and that 37% of people are self-conscious about dancing in public, with those aged 18-24 most likely to shy away from the dance floor. A third of those surveyed claimed that the fear of being branded a ‘dad dancer’ or ‘mum mover’ is the main reason they choose not to dance, whatever their age.

Kimberly Wyatt, whose career started as a dancer with Royal Caribbean, said: “I am so excited to return to where it all started and host my very own dance classes. Not only are they a great way to get your exercise while onboard, they are also a great activity for families to do together. They are really fun and can be done at your own pace, so I would love for every guest to come along if they can.”

Ben Bouldin, AVP and Managing Director, Royal Caribbean International UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the phenomenally talented Kimberly Wyatt this summer. This first-at-sea experience is another way we are providing added value to guests – something we are committed to doing at every opportunity.”

To celebrate the partnership with Royal Caribbean, Kimberly has also created a 30-second dance routine, designed to be done by anyone at any time to help boost happiness, productivity and positivity. Kimberly is challenging the public to get involved and upload their own versions of the routine in order to win a selection of ‘Bring Your Heels’ dance wear – simply upload your own version of this routine on your social channels, alone or with friends, tag @RoyalCaribbeanUK and use the hashtag #BringYourHeels.

Kimberly has been an ambassador for children’s charity Youth Sport Trust since 2015. Ali Oliver, Chief Executive at the Trust, said: “Kimberly’s passion for movement and dance led her to work with us and we are privileged to have her support. Kimberly understands the crucial link between physical activity to improve mental health and build social connectedness. We admire her commitment to helping this generation tackle key challenges and thrive in life.”

Explorer of the Seas will be sailing from Southampton this summer, with Kimberly’s dance classes taking place onboard sailings around the Mediterranean on 21 July, 4 August and 18 August. Guests can sign up to the classes with Kimberly Wyatt once they are onboard Explorer of the Seas.