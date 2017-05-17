News

Comfort Redefined in Economy Class

Settle into your own personal space with plenty of room to eat, sleep and stretch out comfortably. Lose yourself in 3,000 entertainment options onboard our inflight entertainment system, Oryx One.

Key Economy Class Features Include:

  • Extra-wide seats with adjustable headrests for comfort and flexibility
  • A selection of meal choices catering for a variety of tastes and preferences
  • Fresh pillows and soft fleece blankets for a well-rested travel experience
  • Up to 3,000 in-flight entertainment options on a 27cm (10.6”) LCD personal screen
  • To ensure our young travellers have an enjoyable flying experience, we offer a variety of children’s activity packs, video games and cartoon programmes.
