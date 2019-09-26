Competition: ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Enter your photos taken since 1 November 2018 at: https://www.ittn.ie/entry-form/ by next Monday, 30 September, and you could be our fourth finalist in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition – and go on to win tickets for two to anywhere on the Emirates worldwide network.

Leah Parmeshwar, Travel Department, was our winner for August with her photo, ‘Colours of Columbia, Cartagena’, taken in August 2018, and is pictured here with Filippo Rocchi, Emirates, receiving her prize.

Six finalists each win a €100 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the 158 destinations on Emirates’ worldwide network.

The competition is running until 31 October and three more finalists have still to be selected by the judges: Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood, a leading Professional Photographer; and Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News.

All six finalists of the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November 2019, when the overall winner will be announced.