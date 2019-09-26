News

Competition: Win Tickets for Two to Lisbon with TAP

Competition: Win Tickets for Two to Lisbon with TAP

Would you like to win two tickets with TAP Air Portugal from Dublin to Lisbon? All you have to do is answer three questions. The competition is open to the management and staff of all licensed and bonded travel agents in Ireland or ABTA members in Northern Ireland.

Question One

How many ‘Fare Brands’ does TAP offer in Economy Class and in Business Class?

Question Two

TAP offers a stop-over programme in Portugal, where you can stay for up to five days at no extra cost. Which two cities are available?

Question Three

How many destinations to Brazil with TAP via Lisbon are there from Dublin?

To Enter

Email your answers to michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie no later than next Monday, 30 September.

Terms and Conditions apply and no correspondence will be entered into.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Competition: ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodSeptember 26, 2019
Read More

A Taste of Barbados Comes to Dublin

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 26, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 26th September 2019

Neil SteedmanSeptember 26, 2019
Read More

Frighteningly Good Family Offer to Alton Towers with Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanSeptember 26, 2019
Read More

Emirates Kicks Off Rugby World Cup 2019

Michael FloodSeptember 26, 2019
Read More

Ryanair Launches Summer 2020 Schedule with 160 Routes

Neil SteedmanSeptember 26, 2019
Read More

KLM Adds Flights from Amsterdam to Austin

Michael FloodSeptember 26, 2019
Read More

City-Breakers Guide to Malta

Neil SteedmanSeptember 25, 2019
Read More

Family Guide to Malta

Neil SteedmanSeptember 25, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland