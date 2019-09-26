Competition: Win Tickets for Two to Lisbon with TAP

Would you like to win two tickets with TAP Air Portugal from Dublin to Lisbon? All you have to do is answer three questions. The competition is open to the management and staff of all licensed and bonded travel agents in Ireland or ABTA members in Northern Ireland.

Question One

How many ‘Fare Brands’ does TAP offer in Economy Class and in Business Class?

Question Two

TAP offers a stop-over programme in Portugal, where you can stay for up to five days at no extra cost. Which two cities are available?

Question Three

How many destinations to Brazil with TAP via Lisbon are there from Dublin?

To Enter

Email your answers to michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie no later than next Monday, 30 September.

Terms and Conditions apply and no correspondence will be entered into.