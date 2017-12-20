News

Complete the Amazing Thailand Online Training to Win a Thai Holiday for Two

Complete the Amazing Thailand Online Training to Win a Thai Holiday for Two

Amazing Thailand and Thai Airways are offering travel agents the chance to win an adventure-filled holiday for two to Thailand to the beautiful beaches of Khao Lak and get you up close to nature in Khao Sok National Park. All you have to do to enter the competition is complete the Amazing Thailand Online Training Programme by 10th January 2018 – including the new module on Community Based Tourism.

The prize includes Economy Class tickets to Phuket, three days at Elephant Hills on its Jungle Lake Safari Tour, and five nights at two Khao Lak hotels – the La Flora Resort & Spa and La Vela.

If you have previously completed your training, there is now a brand new module to complete on Community Based Tourism. The best way to experience Thai culture is to learn from the locals – each community has its own stories and different expertise, which will open up new perspectives and unique experiences for all who come.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

GNTB Members Sales Guide

GNTB Members Sales Guide for Expert Partners for Tourism in Germany

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2017
Read More
KLM World Business Class

KLM Adds New World Business Class Cabin to A330-300s

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2017
Read More
IMG_4506

Spanish Tourist Office Celebrates ‘Christmas in Spain’

Ian BloomfieldDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Finnair A350 XWB

Finnair Flight Sale: Dublin to Japan Return from €589

Neil SteedmanDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 19th December 2017

Sarah SlatteryDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Northern Territory Tjungu Festival

Australia’s 2018 Tjungu Festival in Northern Territory

Neil SteedmanDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport HappyOrNot

Cork Airport One of the Friendliest Airports In the World

Neil SteedmanDecember 19, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Dublin-Philadelphia

Aer Lingus Adds Two A330s to North Atlantic Fleet, Increases Philadelphia to Daily Service

Neil SteedmanDecember 19, 2017
Read More
SVP GiveAFiver

#5GiveAFiver Campaign Returns to Help Homeless Families

Neil SteedmanDecember 19, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland