Complete the Amazing Thailand Online Training to Win a Thai Holiday for Two

Amazing Thailand and Thai Airways are offering travel agents the chance to win an adventure-filled holiday for two to Thailand to the beautiful beaches of Khao Lak and get you up close to nature in Khao Sok National Park. All you have to do to enter the competition is complete the Amazing Thailand Online Training Programme by 10th January 2018 – including the new module on Community Based Tourism.

The prize includes Economy Class tickets to Phuket, three days at Elephant Hills on its Jungle Lake Safari Tour, and five nights at two Khao Lak hotels – the La Flora Resort & Spa and La Vela.

If you have previously completed your training, there is now a brand new module to complete on Community Based Tourism. The best way to experience Thai culture is to learn from the locals – each community has its own stories and different expertise, which will open up new perspectives and unique experiences for all who come.