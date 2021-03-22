Congratulations to the Irish Winners at the TTG Top 50 Travel Agents Awards

A huge congratulations to the fabulous winners at the TTG Top 50 Agency Awards – but especially to those winners in Ireland, north and south.

Emma McHugh and her super team at Atlantic Travel in Letterkenny won Top Travel Agency in the Republic of Ireland, with runners-up Cassidy Travel in the Swords Pavillion shopping centre and Galway’s Fahy Travel.

In Northern Ireland, Sandra Corkin and the team at Oasis Travel & Cruise Beyond in Belfast were awarded the title of Top Travel Agency in Northern Ireland, followed by Barrhead Travel in Victoria Square and Oasis Travel in Lisburn.

Congratulations to all from us here at ITTN – especially in this year of all years when recognition and good news has been so thin on the ground.