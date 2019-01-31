News

Connect to Provide £20m to Conclude Flybe Takeover

Connect to Provide £20m to Conclude Flybe Takeover

Flybe has advised investors that it expects the takeover of the airline to be completed on 22nd February 2019. The regional carrier signed an acquisition deal with Connect Airways, a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group, earlier this month, with Connect offering shareholders one pence per share, valuing the carrier at around £2.2 million.

However, Flybe failed to meet the conditions for receiving a promised £20 million bridge loan under the original takeover deal. This followed a decision by credit card companies to clamp down amid fears over the financial security of the airline.

In response, Connect Airways has now provided the first £10 million of the £20 million secured committed credit facility referred to in the initial announcement. It is hoped that the cash will maintain the viability of Flybe until the takeover can be completed.

The transaction is now expected to close next month and will not require shareholder approval.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Wendy Wu Tours Shows Continued Growth

Michael FloodJanuary 30, 2019
Read More

Hainan Airlines Offers Agents Dublin-Shenzhen €200 Return Fare

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2019
Read More

Seeking Out Exhibits of Interest at Holiday World

Neil SteedmanJanuary 29, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean International: Global Growth and Innovation

Neil SteedmanJanuary 29, 2019
Read More

Polish Tourism Organisation Presents Four Cities

Ian BloomfieldJanuary 29, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries to Appeal NTA Decision on Cancellation of W.B. Yeats Service

Neil SteedmanJanuary 29, 2019
Read More

Bank of Ireland Partners with Aer Lingus to Launch Aer Credit Card

Neil SteedmanJanuary 29, 2019
Read More

Great Value Travel Deals – 29th January 2019

Neil SteedmanJanuary 29, 2019
Read More

Holidays to Cancun with TUI Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 29, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland