Qatar Airways is one of the fastest growing airlines, now flying to over 150 key business and leisure destinations across six continents. Our schedule from Dublin is designed to connect passengers with key destinations throughout Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and Africa.
Dublin – Doha Schedule
|Origin
|Destination
|Flight No.
|Days
|STD
|STA
|DUB
|DOH
|QR18
|1.3.5.7
|15.25
|00.30+1
|DOH
|DUB
|QR17
|1.3.5.7
|07.45
|13.20
|DUB
|DOH
|QR20
|2.4.6
|08.50
|17.55
|DOH
|DUB
|QR19
|2.4.6
|01.50
|07.25
Key Destinations via Doha:
- Australia – Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney
- New Zealand – Auckland
- Sri Lanka – Colombo
- UAE – Abu Dhabi, Dubai (DXB and DWC), Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah
- Thailand – Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket
- Seychelles – Mahe
- Maldives – Male
- Indonesia – Bali Denpasar, Jakarta
- Singapore
- Malaysia – Kuala Lumpur
- Hong Kong
- Philippines – Clark, Manila
- Vietnam – Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
- Cambodia – Phnom Penh
