Controversial Ryanair Ad Nixed by Advertising Authority

Ryanair’s ‘Jab & Go’ ad has fallen afoul of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The ASA has told Ryanair that the ad – which was introduced in December and features young people swimming and drinking while announcing that the ‘vaccines are coming’ – cannot run in its current form. It accused the ads of making light of the pandemic as the age group shown in them would be the last to receive the vaccine. It further said that it was “likely that consumers would interpret the phrase ‘vax and go’/‘jab and go’ as an unequivocal endorsement of vaccinating and travelling unconditionally.”

Ryanair responded by saying it disagreed with the decision but would nonetheless comply with it. An airline spokesperson said, “The ASA’s ruling flies in the face of the UK’s successful vaccine rollout, however even though this ruling is baseless, Ryanair will comply with it and the Jab & Go adverts will not run again.”

Ryanair also claimed that the decision meant all advertising for travel or holidays this Easter and Summer should also be banned.