News

Controversial Ryanair Ad Nixed by Advertising Authority

Controversial Ryanair Ad Nixed by Advertising Authority

Ryanair’s ‘Jab & Go’ ad has fallen afoul of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The ASA has told Ryanair that the ad – which was introduced in December and features young people swimming and drinking while announcing that the ‘vaccines are coming’ – cannot run in its current form. It accused the ads of making light of the pandemic as the age group shown in them would be the last to receive the vaccine. It further said that it was likely that consumers would interpret the phrase ‘vax and go’/‘jab and go’ as an unequivocal endorsement of vaccinating and travelling unconditionally.”

Ryanair responded by saying it disagreed with the decision but would nonetheless comply with it. An airline spokesperson said, “The ASA’s ruling flies in the face of the UK’s successful vaccine rollout, however even though this ruling is baseless, Ryanair will comply with it and the Jab & Go adverts will not run again.”

Ryanair also claimed that the decision meant all advertising for travel or holidays this Easter and Summer should also be banned.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

TNT – Today’s News, Today

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Wyndham Grand Algarve Re-Launches as Five-Star Resort

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Dubai Cancels Live Entertainment as Cases Surge

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Some Travellers are Faking Covid Tests

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Outdoor Kilkenny Launches 2021 Adventure Packages

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

NET: Urgent Coordination Needed to Ensure Travel and Tourism Drive Recovery

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Finnair To Resume Services From Ireland and UK

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Spanish Tourism Minister to Prime Minister: We WILL Open Up Before Autumn

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Government Considers Stiffening Quarantine Checks

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Facebook

Photographer of the Year Entries

#ittnswitchedon

Copyright © 2021 ittn