Convenience and Freshness Brought to the Passengers of Cork Airport

Cork Airport launches a food and beverage revamp

Cork Airport’s food and beverage outlets have undergone a major revamp following a large investment in facilities. The revamp and upgrade, completed last May, aims to showcase local gourmet products and brands from Cork and the surrounding areas of the South of Ireland.

The majority of food and beverage options are now located airside in the departures lounge and feature the main food outlet Food Republic, providing seasonal meals; Craft Lane, which offers a fresh take on Irish food as well as an extensive whiskey, beer and cocktail list; and AMT Coffee, supplying unrivalled fresh coffee.

Those who wish to eat before security, or while waiting for an arriving passenger, have the opportunity in the brand new Kinsale Café Bar and Refuel. Kinsale Café Bar takes inspiration from its namesake, offering the freshest and highest quality ingredients. Located just outside the arrivals entrance, it’s an ideal meeting point for reuniting with loved ones. Refuel offers essential lunch options and meals on the go that do not compromise on taste and quality.

The upgrade has been welcomed by passengers as a means of enhancing their travel experience and adding to the sublime customer service experienced at Cork Airport.

For more information visit www.corkairport.com/at-the-airport/services/eating-and-drinking