Cooking the German Way

The German National Tourist Office has just produced a micro site about Germany’s culinary offerings, www.germany.travel/culinary, so get cooking with our recipes and video guides.

Discover local specialities in each of our 16 federal states and recreate delicious German meals at home.

Need further inspiration? See more at www.germany.travel or #EnjoyGermanFood at:

www.instagram.com/explore/tags/enjoygermanfood/?hl=en&nlid=2284227507&mid=2097657150

 

 

PHOTO: Celebrity Chef Maria Gross. © Jens Wegener

