Cork Airport Appoints New Head of Aviation Business Development

Brian Gallagher has been appointed as the new Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport. The new appointment comes as Cork Airport enters its fourth year of consecutive growth, forecasting a 7% increase in passenger numbers for 2019.

Brian has more than seven years of experience working in aviation development across daa, with his most recent role as Airline Business Development Manager for Dublin Airport. His new role at Cork Airport will involve overseeing the continued development of partnerships with airlines, tourism partners and business stakeholders, to deliver continued route expansion and positive growth into the future.

Brian said: “I am delighted to join the innovative and dedicated team at Cork Airport as Head of Aviation Business Development. I look forward to utilising my experience and knowledge of business development in the aviation industry to further strengthen route development at Cork Airport.”

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, said: “We welcome Brian Gallagher as our new Head of Aviation Business Development. We have seen fantastic growth at Cork Airport with passenger numbers consistently on the rise over the last three years, and Brian’s expertise will only strengthen this success.

“Over 50 routes are now on offer from Cork Airport across the UK, continental Europe and the east coast of the USA, and we are committed to continue this growth throughout 2019.”