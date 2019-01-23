News

Cork Airport Appoints New Head of Aviation Business Development

Cork Airport Appoints New Head of Aviation Business Development

Brian Gallagher has been appointed as the new Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport. The new appointment comes as Cork Airport enters its fourth year of consecutive growth, forecasting a 7% increase in passenger numbers for 2019.

Brian Gallagher, Head of Aviation Business Development, Cork Airport

Brian has more than seven years of experience working in aviation development across daa, with his most recent role as Airline Business Development Manager for Dublin Airport. His new role at Cork Airport will involve overseeing the continued development of partnerships with airlines, tourism partners and business stakeholders, to deliver continued route expansion and positive growth into the future.

Brian said: “I am delighted to join the innovative and dedicated team at Cork Airport as Head of Aviation Business Development. I look forward to utilising my experience and knowledge of business development in the aviation industry to further strengthen route development at Cork Airport.”

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, said: “We welcome Brian Gallagher as our new Head of Aviation Business Development. We have seen fantastic growth at Cork Airport with passenger numbers consistently on the rise over the last three years, and Brian’s expertise will only strengthen this success.

“Over 50 routes are now on offer from Cork Airport across the UK, continental Europe and the east coast of the USA, and we are committed to continue this growth throughout 2019.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travellers’ Protection Fund: To Be or Not To Be?

Neil SteedmanJanuary 23, 2019
Read More

€155m European Investment Bank Support for Irish Continental Group

Michael FloodJanuary 23, 2019
Read More

Helen and Joanna Win Boyzone Tickets with Turkish Airlines

Neil SteedmanJanuary 23, 2019
Read More

Hainan Airlines Launches Non-Stop Dublin-Shenzhen Route

Neil SteedmanJanuary 23, 2019
Read More

Bangkok Airways Welcomes 40th Aircraft to the Fleet

Michael FloodJanuary 22, 2019
Read More

Irish Cruise Market Grew 8.8% in January-September Period – CLIA

Neil SteedmanJanuary 22, 2019
Read More

WestJet Hosts the Trade at Abbey Theatre

Ian BloomfieldJanuary 22, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Unveils Brand Refresh with A330-300 in New Livery

Neil SteedmanJanuary 22, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Briefs the Media

Michael FloodJanuary 22, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland