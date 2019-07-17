Cork Airport Celebrates Summer Season With Goody Bags

Cork Airport’s younger passengers had a little surprise awaiting them while their parents were checking in last Friday. Younger family members were handed a Cork Airport goody bag to get the family holiday off to a great start.

Each goody bag contained an activity colouring book, crayons and a few other tasty treats.

Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications, Cork Airport, said: “As one of the world’s friendliest airports we like to make the whole experience for families travelling with small children as easy as possible, so this is just a small gesture of appreciation to our younger VIP passengers to keep them entertained prior to boarding and while they are in the air.

“It is also our way of saying thank you for choosing to fly from Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport and recent winner of ACI’s Best Airport in Europe for the second time.”