Cork Airport in European-wide Public Vote for New Route

Cork Airport in European-wide Public Vote for New Route

Cork Airport has been shortlisted for a European-wide public vote to be named as a new route for German airline Eurowings, to be part of its 2018/2019 winter schedule.

Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, has now opened the first round of its ‘Vote & Fly’ competition, which will run for one week until 12th March 2018. The public can cast their vote at www.vote-and-fly.com.

Cork Airport is the only Irish airport in the competition, competing against European air hubs at Aarhus (Denmark), Stavanger (Norway), Košice (Slovakia), Ljubljana (Slovenia), and Friedrichshafen (Germany) in the public vote. The top three finalists will go forward for a live vote on 13th March.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted to be included in the shortlist of European airports, and the win would be a major boost to the region, as well as the whole of Ireland.

“I am urging everyone to take the time to vote for Cork Airport over the next week, and get us into the final three. We need the public’s support to land this wonderful opportunity to secure a new route for the south of Ireland.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 40 years.

