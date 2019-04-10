Cork Airport Has Launched Its 2019 Summer Schedule

Eight new routes are available this summer direct from Cork Airport.

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual international airport, will welcome an additional eight new routes from Cork Airport this summer. These routes include twice-weekly services with Aer Lingus to Nice, Lisbon and Dubrovnik, along with four twice-weekly Ryanair services to Malta, Budapest, Poznań, and Naples, and a daily service to London Luton that commenced in October 2018.

In addition to the new Ryanair routes, the airline has added over 330 additional return flights to France, Italy and Spain for its summer 2019 season. Over 45,000 extra seats will be added to routes across Barcelona Girona, Barcelona Reus, Bordeaux, Carcassonne, and Milan Bergamo, for travel between June and August 2019 with Ryanair.

Overall in 2019, 2.6 million passengers are forecasted to travel through Cork Airport, up 8% on 2018 with over 50 routes on offer to travellers.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said: “The Ryanair announcement to commence and extend these very popular summer sun routes underlines the ongoing investment Ryanair is making in its extensive network from Cork Airport.

“These destinations offer Ryanair customers in Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, and the entire South of Ireland region, the opportunity to enjoy a great summer holiday in 2019 while experiencing the award-winning customer service synonymous with Cork Airport.”

Ryanair’s summer 2019 Cork schedule offers 22 routes, with the airline delivering 1.1 million customers through Cork Airport in 2019 as it grows its Cork traffic by 17%.

The Aer Lingus summer 2019 Cork schedule offers 20 routes across continental Europe and the UK.

Norwegian will also recommence its transatlantic service to Providence during the summer period. Additionally, Air France will continue its daily Paris service across 2019, while SWISS will double its Zurich route to four-weekly departures across the summer. Iberia Express will also return its twice-weekly Madrid route. Volotea will also serve Verona for the season.

To view all the scheduled routes from Cork Airport, visit www.corkairport.com