Cork Airport Hosts ACI Regional Airports Conference and Exhibition

Cork Airport is hosting the Airports Council International (ACI) Regional Airports Conference and Exhibition this week. Two hundred delegates from global airlines and airports are attending the conference today (Tuesday 16th May) and tomorrow at Fota Island Resort.

This year marks the 10th year of the ACI Europe conference and exhibition, which is dedicated to growth and development of regional airports. The conference is an opportunity for regional airports to exchange knowledge, share best practice and discuss issues of common interest.

Over the two-day conference, delegates will hear from more than 30 speakers from the global aviation sector who will discuss the main issues and opportunities affecting the industry, including transatlantic services and engagement among regional tourism stakeholders. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with over 80 companies from the industry exhibiting at the event.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted and proud to host this very important conference in Cork. Not only is it a fantastic opportunity for delegates, exhibitors and speakers alike to engage and share their views on the future of the industry, it is also a chance for us to showcase the region to a global audience. We have a packed schedule over the coming days for the delegates and I am very much looking forward to building long-standing relationships with the view of growing our business at Cork Airport. We have had some great success at previous ACI conferences in terms of securing new routes and attracting airlines to the region and I believe this year will be no different.”

The official opening of the ACI Europe conference took place yesterday evening at a special welcome reception at Jameson Distillery, Midleton. Delegates will also sample the best of local food at a gala dinner at Castlemartyr Resort tonight.

Niall MacCarthy added: “We have been carefully planning for the ACI RACE event over the last few months to ensure that the delegates leave with an unforgettable impression that Cork and the South of Ireland is a place that they want to see again and do business here.”

The membership of the ACI covers 450 airports in 45 countries across Europe.