Cork Airport Hosts International Aviation Conference

International delegates attending ACI Europe’s 10th Regional Airports Conference and Exhibition (ACI RACE) also enjoy Cork’s famous hospitality

Ireland’s newest transatlantic airport was delighted to hold the decade celebration and conference this month. ACI RACE has established itself as the supreme gathering for airport CEOs looking to discuss and develop innovative ways to propel aviation marketing and communication.

Cork Airport seized the honourable opportunity and used it to leverage Cork as a hub for creative thinking, innovation and culture to the numerous international visitors attending this year’s conference.

Cork Airport endeavoured to showcase all that Cork has to offer, introducing guests to the Jameson Distillery, Fota Island Resort and Castlemartyr Resort. A Cork walking and taster tour, as well as Cobh and the Titanic Trail were also in store for delegates.

While Cork Airport placed itself as the focal point for international aviation marketing and planning, delegates from around the world also departed with a snippet of the culture and offerings of the Rebel County.