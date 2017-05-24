News

Cork Airport Hosts International Aviation Conference

Cork Airport Hosts International Aviation Conference

International delegates attending ACI Europe’s 10th Regional Airports Conference and Exhibition (ACI RACE) also enjoy Cork’s famous hospitality

Ireland’s newest transatlantic airport was delighted to hold the decade celebration and conference this month. ACI RACE has established itself as the supreme gathering for airport CEOs looking to discuss and develop innovative ways to propel aviation marketing and communication.

Cork Airport seized the honourable opportunity and used it to leverage Cork as a hub for creative thinking, innovation and culture to the numerous international visitors attending this year’s conference.

Cork Airport endeavoured to showcase all that Cork has to offer, introducing guests to the Jameson Distillery, Fota Island Resort and Castlemartyr Resort. A Cork walking and taster tour, as well as Cobh and the Titanic Trail were also in store for delegates.

While Cork Airport placed itself as the focal point for international aviation marketing and planning, delegates from around the world also departed with a snippet of the culture and offerings of the Rebel County.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Finnair In-Flight Menus 1

Finnair Celebrates Finland’s Centenary with New In-flight Menus

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
CLIA 2016 Year In Review

CLIA Official 2016 Global Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 1

Cork Airport’s First Direct Transatlantic Route – a Closer Look

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 2

Rising Waves Lead to Extension of Cork-Newquay Route

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 3

The Best of North America with WOW air

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 4

Be Blown Away in Chicago

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 5

‘The Heat is On’ as Cork Airport Gets Ready for Summer 2017

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Business Class

One Week Left to Enter Boston with Aer Lingus Competition

Neil SteedmanMay 23, 2017
Read More
Travelport Digital 1

Travelport Digital: Mobile Travel Engagement for Airlines, TMCs and OTAs

Neil SteedmanMay 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland