Cork Airport Hosts ACI Europe Digital Communications Forum

Cork Airport is to host top communications specialists from some of Europe’s largest airports this week at the Airports Council International Europe Digital Communications Forum.

Brexit and its implications for air travellers will be among the topics to be discussed at the two-day forum, which takes place from 21 to 22 February in Cork. Over 40 delegates from 20 different countries will be in attendance. The Digital Communications Forum, created by ACI Europe and hosted annually by European airports, facilitates exchange on the rapidly-evolving discipline of digital communications.

Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications, Cork Airport said: “Two years ago Cork Airport hosted the ACI Regional Airports Conference and Exhibition with 200 delegates from global airlines and airports in attendance. Now in 2019, we are extremely proud to once again host an ACI meeting, with the ACI Europe Digital Communications Forum.

“This is an opportunity for delegates to not only engage and share their views on the future of digital communications within the aviation industry, but also for Cork Airport to promote Cork, and indeed Munster, to our peer airports in attendance from across Europe. We are focused on growing our flight offerings, with 50 routes now on offer from Cork Airport across the UK, Continental Europe and the east coast of the USA. This forum provides a unique opportunity to showcase Cork and our award-winning digital marketing competences, and share best practice.”

Corentin Marsac, Chair of the ACI Europe Digital Communications Forum and Communications Manager at Groupe ADP/Paris Aéroport, said: “We are delighted to be in Cork for this meeting of the Forum. Cork Airport is a long-standing, valued member of the group and is actively engaged in many facets of ACI Europe’s work to facilitate knowledge exchange within the airport industry. Ours is both a business and a discipline that continues to evolve at a breath-taking pace and the insights we gain from these meetings inform and enrich the work of a wide selection of airports across Europe.”

The ACI Europe Digital Communications Forum will include a number of talks from some of Europe’s top airports along with a presentation from Dr Eileen Culloty of Dublin City University on the phenomenon of fake news and disinformation. The Forum will take place across the two days in the Clayton Hotel, Cork City, and the Cork International Hotel.