Cork Airport Hotel selects Breakthrough Cancer Research as Charity Partner

The Cork Airport Hotel has partnered with Breakthrough Cancer Research as its charity partner for 2019.

As a result of this new partnership, the Cork Airport Hotel will raise funds on behalf of the charity throughout the year through various events.

General Manager of the Cork Airport Hotel, Diarmuid Vaughan said: “We are delighted to have Breakthrough Cancer Research as our charity partner for 2019. This is a great charity which does amazing work and we are delighted we can offer our support this year through fundraising efforts and various other events.”

Campaigns Manager with Breakthrough Cancer Research, Eoghan O’Sullivan said: “We are so grateful to have been selected as the charity partner for the Cork Airport Hotel. At Breakthrough, we fund research to develop new treatments for some of the hardest to treat cancers, bringing scientists and clinicians together to discover new treatments and cures for patients in Ireland, and Internationally. We focus particularly on poor prognosis and currently incurable cancers, and we fund researchers looking at every point of the cancer patient journey to find ways to improve survival and save our loved ones. We cannot stress the importance of this charity partnership for Breakthrough, and we encourage and support all of their upcoming fundraising efforts which will continue funding research and ensuring that our family, our friends and all communities across Ireland have access to the best treatments for cancer.”