Cork Airport Hotel Wins IHF Award

Cork Airport Hotel has been awarded a National Quality Employers Award by the Irish Hotels Federation in recognition of excellence in human resource management.

Winning the 2019 Quality Employer Programme award is an acknowledgement of Cork Airport Hotel’s successful strategies for recruiting, rewarding, retaining and engaging its team members. The hotel is also part of the Trigon Hotel’s Trainee Management Programme, which is fully accredited by City and Guilds, and is preparing the next generation of hotel managers for the workplace.

There are currently 25 students in training with the programme. The first class of eight previous graduates are already working in one of Ireland’s fastest growing sectors.

Peter Loughnane, General Manager, Cork Airport Hotel, said: “The success of our business is dependent on having the right people with the right skills while also being well prepared to tackle the challenges of today’s working environments. We recognise the importance of identifying our key talent, working with them and rewarding them appropriately while encompassing greater engagement across all departments.”

The team at Cork Airport Hotel have also benefited from the introduction of the Cork-created employee engagement tool ‘Workvivo’, which has driven engagement and recognition levels and is the future of employee engagement among all staff.