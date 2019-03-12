News

Cork Airport Hotel Wins IHF Award

Cork Airport Hotel Wins IHF Award

Cork Airport Hotel has been awarded a National Quality Employers Award by the Irish Hotels Federation in recognition of excellence in human resource management.

Winning the 2019 Quality Employer Programme award is an acknowledgement of Cork Airport Hotel’s successful strategies for recruiting, rewarding, retaining and engaging its team members. The hotel is also part of the Trigon Hotel’s Trainee Management Programme, which is fully accredited by City and Guilds, and is preparing the next generation of hotel managers for the workplace.

There are currently 25 students in training with the programme. The first class of eight previous graduates are already working in one of Ireland’s fastest growing sectors.

Peter Loughnane, General Manager, Cork Airport Hotel, said: “The success of our business is dependent on having the right people with the right skills while also being well prepared to tackle the challenges of today’s working environments. We recognise the importance of identifying our key talent, working with them and rewarding them appropriately while encompassing greater engagement across all departments.”

The team at Cork Airport Hotel have also benefited from the introduction of the Cork-created employee engagement tool ‘Workvivo’, which has driven engagement and recognition levels and is the future of employee engagement among all staff.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

European Capital of Smart Tourism 2020 Competition Launched

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Seeks Marketing & PR Executive

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 12th March 2019

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Loganair Announces New Dublin-Carlisle Lake District Route

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Etihad Airways Flies the Irish Special Olympics Team

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2019
Read More

New Mia Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City Wants Irish Visitors

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Stobart Air to Cancel Dublin to Southend Route

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Named as One of Best Airports in World

Michael FloodMarch 12, 2019
Read More

SpiceJet Chooses Amadeus as First Global Distribution Partner

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland