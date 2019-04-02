Cork Airport Launches 2019 Summer Schedule

Cork Airport has launched its 2019 summer schedule with eight new routes. In total there are now 52 routes on offer over the course of the year from Cork Airport to the UK, Continental Europe and the east coast of the USA, along with daily long-haul connectivity through major European hub airports.

Aer Lingus commences two new twice-weekly routes this summer, to Dubrovnik, Croatia, from 4 May to 28 September on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while its Nice, France, service will run from 17 April to 23 October on Sundays and Wednesdays. This will also be the first summer season for the new Aer Lingus year-round Cork to Lisbon route, which commenced last October and operates twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Ryanair has five new routes this summer, with Naples, Italy, commencing 2 June until 28 August on Sundays and Wednesdays, along with twice-weekly year-round routes to Poznań, Poland, from 2 April; Budapest from 7 April; and Malta from 4 April. Ryanair’s service between Cork and Luton Airport, launched last October, will run daily throughout the summer schedule. In total, Ryanair has added an extra 45,000 seats to routes across France, Italy and Spain this summer season.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted to see our two biggest airline partners, Aer Lingus and Ryanair, expand their route networks from Cork Airport this summer. The new routes are among the top requested destinations from our passengers. Their addition to Cork Airport’s 2019 summer schedule gives holidaymakers choosing to fly from the south of Ireland even greater destination choice this holiday season.”

Further destinations in Cork Airport’s 2019 summer schedule include a three-times weekly service to Boston Providence with Norwegian, while for lovers of France there are flights to Bordeaux and Carcassonne (Ryanair), Paris (Aer Lingus and Air France), and Rennes (Aer Lingus). For Italy, Milan-Bergamo is served by Ryanair, and Verona by Volotea.

Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair serve Faro, Portugal, while holidaymakers can experience the delights that Spain offers with Aer Lingus and Ryanair serving Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga and Palma De Mallorca. Iberia Express will operate its twice-weekly service to Madrid from 1 June. Ryanair flies to multiple destinations in the Canary Islands – Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife – throughout the summer season, while Aer Lingus also serves Lanzarote. Flights from Swiss commence to Zurich, Switzerland, on 17 April.

Niall MacCarthy added: “There are a number of long-haul options also available through Cork Airport, with daily flights to Europe’s best-connected mega hubs. We have four daily departures to London Heathrow, double-daily departures to Paris Charles de Gaulle, and 12 weekly departures to Amsterdam Schiphol. This opens up a diverse network of long-haul destinations – from Asia to Africa, Australia to the Americas.”

In total, over 2.6 million are forecast to travel through Cork Airport this year, representing an increase of 8% in passenger numbers compared to 2018. Passengers planning to travel out of Cork Airport this summer are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight to avoid any unnecessary delays. It is also advised to go directly to the security screening area once checked in.

Drivers should note that there are changes to the internal road layout at Cork Airport this summer and that a new Set Down Lane, which offers 15 minutes free on the forecourt, is now in operation.