Cork Airport Launches Sizzling 2018 Summer Schedule

Cork Airport has launched its 2018 summer schedule, with almost two million seats now available to over 40 destinations.

Cork Airport is forecasting a 5% growth in passenger numbers over the summer months, compared to the same period last year.

Several summer routes kicked off at the end of March, including Aer Lingus’s services to Barcelona and Faro, while Ryanair’s Cork to Faro also commenced, along with its Palma de Mallorca offering.

The 2018 summer schedule also sees the commencement of Air France’s new year-round daily Cork to Paris-Charles de Gaulle route in May, linking the south to the French capital.

More than doubling capacity on its Cork to Zurich service, Swiss will operate three flights per week, while the Iberia Express Cork to Madrid route will expand to twice weekly at the start of June. Spanish carrier Volotea operates its Cork Verona route every Saturday (26th May to 6th October), with an additional flight on Wednesdays during peak season, commencing 27th June.

This is the first full summer season for Norwegian’s non-stop transatlantic flight to Boston Providence, providing Irish travellers easy access to popular holiday US destinations such as Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod and Nantucket.

Aer Lingus adds an additional 8,000 seats to and from Cork this summer, expanding its Cork to London Heathrow route, as well as flying to popular holidays routes such as Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Tenerife, Faro, Rennes, Barcelona, Düsseldorf, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria.

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, is also increasing its schedule, adding an additional 6% increase in seat capacity by extending its Newquay, Cornwall, service.

Ryanair’s routes include Portugal’s famed Algarve through Faro, along with the French sun destinations of Carcassonne and Bordeaux; Spanish favourites of Girona, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga, Reus, Tenerife and Palma; and the Italian hotspot of Milan.

For more information see: www.corkairport.com/destinations/book-flights