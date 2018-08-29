News

Cork Airport – London Luton Route Announced for Winter 2018

Cork Airport has welcomed news that Ryanair is to commence a new London Luton Airport route. The six times weekly service has been announced as part of the airline’s Winter 2018 schedule.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “Cork Airport strongly welcomes today’s Ryanair announcement of a new year-round service to London Luton from October and we encourage passengers across the South of Ireland to use the new service.”

The new route comes as Cork Airport is forecasted to see further growth of 4% this year, its third successive year of traffic growth as Munster’s busiest and best-connected international airport.

