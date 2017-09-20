News

Cork Airport and Norwegian Air – History Commences

Cork Airport’s transatlantic success continues

History was made in Cork Airport last July with Norwegian. A convenient, direct and non-stop transatlantic route to Boston Providence was introduced as the newest route option from the Gateway to the South of Ireland.

This marks the first time that Cork Airport features a direct transatlantic route in its 56-year history. The Norwegian route connects Cork passengers to Rhode Island, Greater Boston and New England. Norwegian reports that the new Boston Providence route is the top Irish departure for their airline in terms of inbound and outbound activity.

TF Green Airport is a mere one-hour journey from the lively and vibrant city of Boston and also offers passengers the opportunity to explore the well-known American retreats of Rhode Island, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Cape Cod, all situated close by.

The direct route also encourages US visitors to travel to Cork to begin their Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East journeys, both ideally accessed through Cork Airport. These are the two largest tourism products in Ireland and are as visual as they are experiential.

The introduction of Norwegian also marks a new era of cost-effective transatlantic travel between Ireland and the US East Coast for both American travellers journeying to the Green Isle and Irish travellers seeking to experience the American Dream.

Direct flights depart from Cork Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. To book your seat, simply visit www.norwegian.com/ie

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 40 years.

