Cork Airport One of the Friendliest Airports In the World

HappyOrNot, founded in Finland in 2009 by Heikki Väänänen and Ville Levaniemi, has shared its first airport report with CNN Travel – and Cork Airport comes joint second for customer satisfaction levels. The report is based on feedback from 158 million data-points from HappyOrNot smiley terminals in 160 airports across 36 countries.

The report reveals the airports with the highest customer satisfaction globally, measured by the percentage of people hitting the dark green or light green buttons. It also tells us the happiest and unhappiest times of day, week and year to fly, as well as the parts of the airport journey most likely to make us hit the red button of rage.

Happy Or Not analysed data collected between November 2016 and November 2017 from airports that received more than 120,000 button-presses in the past year across more than two areas of the airport – security, baggage reclaim, washrooms, and so on. Some 68 airports in 22 countries met the criteria to be included in the rankings.

Airports with Highest Satisfaction Levels