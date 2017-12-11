News

Cork Airport Passenger Numbers Up 4% in November

Passenger numbers at Cork Airport increased by 4% in November compared to the same month last year with 152,000 flyers travelling through the airport, up 6,000 on November 2016. Year-to-date, Cork Airport has welcomed 2.16 million passengers, and the forecast is for 2.3 million passengers to travel through the airport by the end of 2017.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, said: “November’s increase in passenger numbers at Cork Airport is a positive indicator of our firm objective to increase routes and connectivity from Ireland’s second biggest international airport. This also Brexit-proofs our business by diversifying into new markets in Europe and North America ahead of uncertain times for our nearest source market in the UK.

“Cork Airport’s passenger numbers have consistently grown this year by 4% and not by coincidence. With the launch of Cork’s first year-round transatlantic route this summer with Norwegian, as well as significant European additions with new airline partners in Swiss, Iberia Express and Volotea, Cork Airport is actively pursuing growth. Our partnership approach with key business and tourism stakeholders to promote and enhance international connectivity and the popularity of Cork as a gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East is a long-term strategy.”

Since the launch of Norwegian’s direct transatlantic route from Cork to Boston Providence on 1st July 2017, over 14,000 passengers have used the year-round service.

In 2018, Iberia Express will expand its Madrid route by 5% and Volotea plans to double its Cork to Verona route. Aer Lingus Regional also intends to increase frequency across key routes to Britain and expand the capacity of its Newquay route for summer 2018.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

