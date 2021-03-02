Cork Airport Responds to Ryanair Decision to Not Re-Open Cork Base Until Winter 2021

Cork Airport has responded to Ryanair’s decision to keep its Cork base closed until winter 2021 due to planned work on the runway by saying that it has been engaged with all its stakeholders, including Ryanair. The airline announced the decision to keep its Cork base closed until winter 2021 “at the earliest” because the planned work on the runway that is scheduled for this autumn would prevent its planes from being able to take off or land in the early morning and later in the evening.

Cork Airport has responded by saying that management “has been engaged with all its major stakeholders, including Ryanair, in relation to the runway reconstruction and remediation project since last autumn. The majority of our airline customers are strongly in favour of the runway work being done this year. This runway reconstruction project is vital for the future of the airport and our aim is to complete with the least possible disruption and at the lowest cost. The reconstruction of the main runway which, when completed later this year, will be a key strategic asset for the South of Ireland for the next 20 years.

It argues that with passenger numbers down 99 per cent, it makes “prudent business sense to fast-track major capital investment projects now, while the airport is extremely quiet.”

The statement continues: “Cork Airport has been talking to airlines, including Ryanair, in relation to the types of incentive schemes we will offer to enable us to work together to build back our respective businesses. We will be tabling a generous incentive scheme, which will once again make charges at Cork Airport cheaper than those at Dublin Airport, to Ryanair and to other customers in the coming days. Charges at Cork Airport have not increased in more than 14 years.”

Ryanair’s statement said it will continue to fly to Cork from other bases, such as London Stansted.