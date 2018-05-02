Cork Airport Shortlisted for European Aviation Award

Cork Airport has been shortlisted in the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI) Europe Best Airport Awards for the second year in a row. Cork, which won the Best Airport Under 5 Million Passengers category last year, is one of six European airports nominated in 2018. The winner will be announced on 19th June at the ACI Europe/ World General Assembly in Brussels.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “To be shortlisted this year in the Best Airport Under 5 Million Passengers category is an honour, especially after our win last year. This is a testament to the dedication of the entire team at Cork Airport, who continually strive for excellence ensuring we secure route expansion and growth.”

Cork Airport is the only Irish airport to be shortlisted for Best Airport based on passenger numbers at the 14th annual ACI Europe Best Airports Awards. The categories include under 5 million, 5-10 million, 10-25 million and over 25 million passengers. The Awards recognise achievement in core activities such as customer service, facilities, retail, security, community relations and environmental awareness and operations.

Six airports made the Best Airport Under 5 Million Passengers shortlist – Cork; London City Airport, UK; Tallinn Airport, Estonia; Chisinau Airport, Moldova; Prishtina International Airport – Limak Kosovo; and Turin Airport, Italy.

Over 2.4 million passengers will pass through Cork Airport this year, which has secured a number of new routes this year, with Air France commencing its new daily service from Cork to Paris-Charles de Gaulle from 26th May. Aer Lingus is also flying year-round to Lisbon Portela Airport from 26th October, while Ryanair is extending its twice weekly summer service from Cork to Faro into the winter season.

Norwegian launched Cork’s first direct transatlantic route in July last year, with the inaugural service to Boston Providence that operates this spring, summer and autumn. In the past 12 months, new routes to Zurich (Swiss), Verona (Volotea), and Cornwall Airport Newquay (Aer Lingus Regional) have also commenced operation out of Cork Airport.