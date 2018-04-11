Cork Airport Welcomes New Lisbon Route

Cork Airport has welcomed news that Aer Lingus is to commence a new year-round Cork to Lisbon route.

The new year-round service from Cork Airport to Lisbon Portela Airport, Portugal’s main international gateway, will commence on 26th October 2018. It will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Welcoming the important new route announcement by Aer Lingus, Cork Airport’s Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy, said: “We welcome the decision by our biggest customer, Aer Lingus, to commence operations from Cork to Lisbon in response to strong consumer demand for additional flights from Cork Airport.

“This new route will be very popular for leisure and business in both directions. This announcement is an excellent development for Cork Airport and the 2.4 million passengers we serve across the south of Ireland.”

Daragh Hanratty, Head of Aviation Marketing at Cork Airport, added: “We look forward to working closely with Aer Lingus to ensure the success of this latest new route to their network out of Cork. We will continue to seek out further opportunities for expansion where demand can be proven.

“The people who support Cork Airport as Ireland’s second largest international airport constantly request greater connectivity, and this decision by Aer Lingus is a welcome boost. We look forward to further passenger growth in 2018 and into 2019.”

To book flights, visit: www.aerlingus.com

For more information on Cork Airport, see: www.corkairport.com