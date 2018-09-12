News

Cork Airport Welcomes New Malta Route

Cork Airport Welcomes New Malta Route

Cork Airport has welcomed the announcement by Ryanair that the airline is to commence a new Cork route to Malta in March 2019. The service will operate twice weekly as part of the summer 2019 schedule.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We are thrilled to see our partners Ryanair add Malta as the latest new destination to their extensive route network from Cork. Malta is a fantastic destination, famous for its beautiful coastline, amazing heritage sites, and the capital city Valletta is a real gem. We see Malta as a strong, safe outbound destination that combines food, sun and amazing sights.

“This is the fourth Ryanair route announcement in as many weeks at Cork Airport following the recent good news that London Luton and Faro will operate from October, while a new service to Poznań, Poland, will commence in March 2019.”

Malta is the latest route to be added to Cork Airport’s flight schedule of over 40 destinations. A forecasted 2.4 million passengers will travel through Cork Airport this year, a 4% increase on 2017 and further growth planned in 2019. This cements Cork as Munster’s busiest, and best-connected international airport, and the State’s second largest airport. For more see www.corkairport.com.

